Boom heard over Maryland, D.C. and Virginia caused by military plane, officials say

A sonic boom caused by a U.S. Department of Defense flight startled many people across the D.C., Maryland and Virginia region Sunday afternoon, shaking houses in the Broadneck Peninsula of Anne Arundel County and being heard as far away as Manassas, Virginia.

The noise happened just after 3 p.m.

The Annapolis Office of Emergency Management tweeted a public service announcement sharing what city officials learned after receiving 911 calls from alarmed and curious citizens reporting the blast, according to spokeswoman Nicole Reibert.

Reibert said she wrote the tweet as soon as she received the notification from the Annapolis Police Department.

“The loud boom that was heard across the DMV area was caused by an authorized DOD flight. This flight caused a sonic boom. That is all the information available at this time,” the post read.

6/4 (3:32PM): We are aware of reports from communities throughout the National Capital Region of a loud “boom” this afternoon. There is no threat at this time. — DC Homeland Security & Emergency Management (@DC_HSEMA) June 4, 2023

Reuters reported Sunday that U.S. officials scrambled fighter jets to chase an unresponsive Cessna Citation out of D.C. airspace. The plane later crashed near Virginia’s Shenandoah Valley.

The Federal Aviation Administration confirmed a Cessna Citation crashed in Montebello, Virginia, around 3:30 p.m. but did not connect the crash to the loud boom.

The FAA did not answer questions about the military aircraft.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate the crash and provide updates, according to a statement. The NTSB did not provide additional information Sunday afternoon and deferred to the FAA’s statement.

The downed Cessna Citation was headed for Long Island MacArthur Airport in New York after departing from Elizabethton Municipal Airport in Elizabethton, Tennessee.