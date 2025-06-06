The first Friday in June marks a day for all those with a sweet tooth: National Donut Day.

During World War I, volunteers from the Salvation Army reportedly served donuts to troops serving on the frontlines. In the 1930s, the first Donut Day was held as a fundraiser amid the Great Depression, the nonprofit says.

Nearly a century later, businesses small and large use National Donut Day to offer discounts and deals to customers.

Whether you’re honoring your favorite veterans or indulging your sweet tooth (both very American), several national chains and local bakeries in the Baltimore region have you covered with freebies deals.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

National chains

Dunkin’

Dunkin’ is offering a free donut to anyone who purchases a beverage on Friday. Luckily for Marylanders, there are 30 Dunkin’ stores across the state.

Krispy Kreme

Known for the “Original Glazed” donuts, Krispy Kreme is giving customers a dozen of them for $2 after they’ve purchased another dozen at regular price on Friday, a company spokesperson said in an email. Customers can also get one donut — your choice of flavor — for free.

There are six Krispy Kreme shops in the state of Maryland, including Catonsville and Owings Mills.

Anne Arundel County

Local bakeries across the region are also joining in on the National Donut Day fun.

Blondie’s Doughnuts

8 Mayor Rd., Edgewater

This family-owned shop is known for its brioche dough recipe and vintage vibe, and has something sweet for customers in honor of National Donut Day. The first 50 customers get a free Honey Dip, their vanilla glazed donut, with their order.

Donut Shack

497 Ritchie Hywy., Severna Park

Donut Shack, a local mainstay since the late 1970s, has discounts for the community that has shown them love for nearly five decades. Customers can get a dozen donuts for $13.50, large box of donut holes for $10, half a dozen donuts for $7.50 and small box of donut holes for $7.50.

You can order online using the code NDD25. Although Donut Shack is open 24 hours/day, discounts are available until sold out.

Sandy Pony Donuts

2444 Solomon Islands Rd., Annapolis

This donut shop, owned by graduates of Maryland universities, is a nod to island culture in Virginia, where the business was founded, and its wild ponies. They’ve got 24 donut flavors to choose from and, on National Donut Day, customers can get one of those for free or half a dozen for free after purchasing store-branded swag.

Baltimore City

Dulceology

1138 S. Charles St., Federal Hill

Dulceology is a women-owned bakery dedicated to sharing Latin-inspired desserts, such as Alfajores, with Baltimoreans. For the special occasion on Friday, customers can get the brioche donut and flaky croissant donuts for $3 and $4 each, respectively, a company spokesperson said in an email.

The first 20 customers to visit the store and purchase a coffee get a free donut, the company said.

Kneads Bakeshop

506 S. Central Ave., Harbor East

3601 Boston St., Canton

6 Village Sq., Cross Keys

This Baltimore staple has three locations, and all three have you and your sugary cravings covered for National Donut Day. After buying a donut or donut hole, customers get a donut ring for free on Friday.

Baltimore County

Bakery Express

4711 Hollins Ferry Rd., Halethorpe

This bakery and cafe may be known for their custom cake orders, but their donuts will be top of customers’ minds on Friday. They’re offering a free donut with any purchase.

Fenwick’s Bakery

7219 Harford Rd., Parkville

This small bakery’s story goes back to the early 1900s and follows a family for multiple generations in the Baltimore region. Current owner Alan Meckel said the over 100-year-old bakery is offering a free sugar donut to those who purchase a cup of coffee.

Howard County

Brewing Good Coffee Company

8600 Foundry St., Savage

This vegan coffee shop partners with Donut Run in Washington, D.C., to bring customers vegan donuts on Saturday and Sunday. Just for National Donut Day, they’re bringing them in this Friday, too.

Cozy Cafe, Bakery and Bistro

8006 Main St., Ellicott City

Cozy Cafe, Bakery and Bistro serves as a Halal cafe and bakery that offers a full menu of breakfast, lunch and dinner options alongside coffee, tea and desserts — donuts included. Owner Shiraz Ahmed said the bakery is giving a free donut with the purchase of any drink until they sell out on Friday.

Touche Touchet Bakery

10400 Shaker Dr., Columbia

This neighborhood bakery offers an assortment of sweet treats and has a country charm to it, with indoor and outdoor seating. They’re offering a 10% discount to anyone who purchases six or more donuts, a company spokesperson said.