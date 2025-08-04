Want to meet the people in charge of your community’s safety? Tuesday is your day to do it.

National Night Out aims to build stronger connections between communities and local law enforcement. The nationwide event, which started in 1984, is held annually on the first Tuesday of August.

“This is an opportunity for us to come together as a community and strengthen the very bonds between residents, law enforcement, and government that have helped achieve historic reductions in violent crime across our great city,” Mayor Brandon Scott said in a statement.

Neighborhoods organize events, like block parties and cookouts, and invite local law enforcement to attend. Fire and police departments will also give safety demonstrations or seminars.

In Upper Fells Point, Dan Harrison hosted a National Night Out event in 2017 outside his home on the corner of Bank and Wolfe streets. About 20 people showed up for hot dogs and drinks, and a local couple brought a guitar and played for the neighborhood.

Last year, they saw a couple of hundred people pass through, according to Liz Bement, who helps organize the event in Upper Fells Point.

“It’s like a big block party,” said Bement. “It’s what National Night is all about, meeting your neighbors, meeting the police, meeting your elected officials, your first responders and making just a night of it.”

This year, Upper Fells Point plans to have a fire engine, police officers and local politicians at the festivities. Neighbors and local businesses will contribute to the community get-together.

“It’s just a community thing that we have so many connections amongst us, we turn to all of our local vendors, and they supply everything from the sausages and the hot dogs to beverages to desserts,” said Harrison.

Baltimore neighborhoods held around 80 National Night Out events last year, according to the mayor’s office.

Here are a few going on around the Baltimore region this year.

Baltimore City

Upper Fells Point will have refreshments, music, raffles and kids’ activities. The event will be held in the 300 block of South Chapel Street.

Ashburton is holding a Fish Fry with entertainment, a community walk and an ice cream social on Dorchester Road.

Fallstaff will have food, games, vendors and back-to-school giveaways at Falstaff Elementary/Middle School.

We Our Us is having an event with barbecue, activities and financial literacy sessions at the Langston Hughes Community Center.

Don’t see one near you? Find more here.

Baltimore County

Graystone Community Assoc. of Gwynn Oak will have refreshments, games and prizes at 1905 Gwynn Oak Ave.

The Chartley Neighborhood and Reisterstown Improvement Associations are offering free Chick-fil-A nuggets and ice cream from The Cow to the first couple of hundred people and free cold drinks, freezer pops and cotton candy at the Chartley Shopping Center.

Turner Station Conservation Teams will have food, music, games and vendors with visits from the police, politicians, the canine unit and police helicopters at the Sollers Point Multi-purpose Center.

Don’t see one near you? Find more here.

Howard County

The Howard County Police Department will have police and fire displays, child-friendly activities, games and giveaways at Blandair Regional Park.

Clarksville Commons will have food, music and visits from a fire truck and police officers at 12230 Clarksville Pike.

Ridgely’s Run Community Center will have free picnic dinners, police and fire displays and entertainment in Jessup.

Don’t see one near you? Find more here.

Anne Arundel County