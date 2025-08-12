The 19-month tenure of the Naval Academy’s first female superintendent will end Friday, as a Marine takes the helm of the Annapolis military college for the first time in its nearly 180-year history.

The academy announced Tuesday that Vice Admiral Yvette Davids will be properly relieved by Marine Lt. Gen. Michael Borgschulte in a change of command ceremony at 2 p.m. in Dahlgren Hall.

The ceremony is for invited guests only, but it will be live streamed.

Superintendents typically lead the academy for three to four years, but Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth announced without explanation last month that he was reassigning Davids to the Pentagon.

Navy Secretary John Phelan praised Davids’ leadership in a statement last month. He also said that Borgschulte was “uniquely prepared to lead the next generations of naval and Marine officers and ensure they are ready for the future fight.”

Borgschulte was confirmed by the U.S. Senate by voice vote in July. On Friday he will become the academy’s 66th superintendent.

Davids’ new role will be deputy chief of naval operations for Operations, Plans, Strategy, and Warfighting Development. She, too, was confirmed by the Senate for what is considered a lateral move.

The vice admiral has not yet commented on her new assignment but has stayed active on her official superintendent Instagram account, posting about Plebe Parents’ Weekend just three days ago.

Davids served as superintendent at the Naval Academy for less than two years, which is unusual. By law, the superintendent of a service academy usually retires after serving in the position. The law does, however, allow for the possibility of the superintendent’s moving to a different role, at the discretion of the secretary of defense.

The shakeup at the academy comes as the Trump administration has been shattering norms in the military and waging war on diversity, equity and inclusion in the armed forces.

Before becoming defense secretary, Hegseth had complained that the promotion of such initiatives by service academy leaders had left the military weak and “effeminate,” the Associated Press reported.

Davids, who graduated from the academy in 1989, was nominated by former President Joe Biden. In addition to being the first woman to lead the academy, she is also the first Hispanic person to hold the post. She came to the academy from San Diego, where she served as acting commander of Naval Surface Forces for the U.S. Pacific Fleet, after a long career as a surface warfare officer.

A Springfield, Missouri, native and 1991 academy graduate, Borgschulte previously served as deputy commandant for Manpower and Reserve Affairs in Quantico, Virginia. Before that he was the commanding general of the 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing at Marine Corps Air Station Miramar in San Diego.

Borgschulte holds a master’s degree in national security and strategic studies from the Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island, and graduated from an executive leadership course from Stanford University’s Graduate School of Business.

Baltimore Banner reporter Ellie Wolfe contributed to this article.