The budget airline Spirit is adding two new destinations and resuming six flights from Baltimore-Washington International Thurgood Marshall Airport, the company announced Monday.

The airline will be offering flights to Charleston and Milwaukee early May. Last March, the airline announced new direct flights to Boston and Portland, Oregon.

Spirit is also bringing back routes to Charlotte, Chicago, Detroit, Raleigh-Durham and San Antonio. Last year, the airline was the second-largest carrier at BWI and offers nonstop flights to 16 different destinations. The airline’s service will feature 21 destinations by May, according to a news release.

“Our new nonstop destinations are a great way for more Guests across our network to visit Charm City and enjoy all that the Baltimore and Washington D.C. area have to offer,” said John Kirby, vice president of network planning.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

The flights to Charleston, Chicago, Milwaukee, Raleigh-Durham and San Antonio will be available three times per week. The flights to Charlotte, Detroit and Nashville will be available six times per week.

Spirit is expected to emerge from bankruptcy in the next few weeks after a judge approved the airline’s restructuring proposal in February, according to Reuters.

As part of its bankruptcy deal, the company will need to raise $350 million in “additional financing through the sale of new equity shares.” Competitor Frontier Group had proposed merging with Spirit, but the airline rejected the offer.

Skift, a travel news industry site, reported Spirit will have a 16% decrease in number of seats during the spring.