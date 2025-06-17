The CEO of an Idaho medical center was found dead in a Baltimore hotel earlier this month, according to police.

Baltimore Police responded to the 700 block of Aliceanna Street around 2:04 p.m. on June 6 for a reported overdose.

Once on the scene, officers found 46-year-old Nicholas Manning dead. His body was taken to the medical examiner’s office to determine the cause of death.

The medical examiner’s office didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment.

Manning was the CEO of West Valley Medical Center in Caldwell, Idaho, the company confirmed.

In a statement, a company spokesperson said Manning “was a dedicated and mission-driven leader who loved connecting people to our shared purpose.”

He served as a health care leader for 17 years, including 14 years with HCA Healthcare, according to the statement.

“Throughout his entire career journey, Nick was a thoughtful and inspirational leader, and he will be deeply missed by all whose lives and careers he touched,” said Evan Ray, president of HCA Healthcare’s Mountain Division.

Family reacts to death of Idaho CEO

Manning’s family issued a statement saying they believe he was the victim of fraud and a homicide. Baltimore Police have not shared any information to substantiate the family’s claim, saying the investigation is ongoing.

In a statement, the family said they “strongly object to the statement issued by the Baltimore Police Department.”

“Our family is committed to pursuing every available legal and investigative avenue to ensure the truth is uncovered and justice is served,” the Manning family said in a statement. “He deserves dignity, transparency, and above all—justice."

Banner reporter Clara Longo De Freitas contributed to this article.

