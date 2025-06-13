Grab your shades, hit the sand and look up — the Ocean City Air Show is back, bringing high-flying stunts and roaring engines to the beach this Father’s Day weekend.

Now in its 18th year, the popular summertime tradition returns Saturday and Sunday with a full lineup of aerial performances. Attendees can arrive as early as 9 a.m., with programming starting at 11:30 a.m. and the main aerial acts scheduled from noon to 3 p.m., according to event organizers.

The beach town of Ocean City is the first stop of Air Dot Show’s tour hosting international military teams flying over national landmarks and major destination towns. Other stops on the tour include New York; Atlanta; Orlando, Florida; Augusta, Georgia; Cocoa Beach, Florida; Fort Lauderdale, Florida; and central Pennsylvania.

A spokesperson said this is one of the most popular events in Ocean City and draws tens of thousands of visitors annually. If you happen to be one of those visitors, here’s what you need to know.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Plan your trip

Officials suggest arriving before 9 a.m. to avoid heavy traffic.

The Express Shuttle Service is available on Saturday and Sunday. It will be operating from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. from West Ocean City Park & Ride to 17th Street and Baltimore Avenue. The shuttle will likely operate on a 20-minute frequency, officials said.

The Ocean City Beach Bus is offering $4 all-day passes that are valid from 6 a.m. until 3 a.m. the next day. With the pass, you can travel to:

South Division Street Transit Center

North End Transit Center

West Ocean City Park & Ride

Drivers can park for free at West Ocean City Park & Ride or pay to park in any of the surrounding lots or along any of the following streets:

Worcester Street, between Baltimore Avenue and Philadelphia Avenue

Somerset Street and Baltimore Avenue

Dorchester Street and Baltimore Avenue

North Division Street and Baltimore Avenue

North Division Street and St. Louis Avenue (small lot)

Fourth Street and Baltimore Avenue

61st Street and Coastal Highway (bayside)

Some tickets are available in the Drop Zone, or general admission area, at $27 for children and $39.75 for adults. Tickets for the Flight Line Club, Flight Line Club Reserved Boxes and Sand Boxes are available for $199, $249.75 and $269, respectively.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

What you can and can’t bring

Barbecue grills, pets, personal tents, awnings and overhangs are prohibited at the beach.

You can bring an umbrella, beach chairs, coolers filled with food and nonalcoholic beverages, strollers and wagons, and a backpack.

Weather forecast

There is a chance of rain most of the day on Saturday, with the best chance for thunderstorms likely from 2-4 p.m., according to Nancy Barnhardt, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service. The threat of thunderstorms is lesser on Sunday, Barnhardt said, but there’s a likely chance of rain in the afternoon.

Chris Dirato, director of public relations for the Ocean City Air Show, said tickets are nonrefundable. However, if the event is canceled on one or both days due to circumstances beyond the control of event management, organizers may, at their sole discretion, offer discounted admission the following day or at next year’s event, Dirato said in an email.

In its 18th year, the annual Ocean City Air Show returns Saturday and Sunday with a full lineup of aerial performances. (The Town of Ocean City)

Participating aviators and run of show

This year’s Ocean City Air Show welcomes the return of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels for the first time in seven years. The run of show for Saturday and Sunday is as follows:

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

West Point Parachute Team flag jump

Mark Meredith preview

Navy E/A-18 Growlers

Navy legacy flight

WWII-era B-25 bomber “Panchito”

A-10 Warthogs CAS demo by the MD ANG 175th Wing

Air Force F-16 Viper demo

Air Force heritage flight

Mark Meredith in the Super Chipmunk

U.S. Navy Blue Angels (headliner)

Best views

Officials say much of the show is viewable from Sixth Street to 26th Street, with the best views on the beach, boardwalk, pier or in the water.

If you’re opting to watch from the comfort of your home in an abundance of caution this weekend, the show will be livestreamed: https://air.show/livestream/.