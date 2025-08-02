A carbon monoxide leak that sickened 18 people and forced an evacuation at a beachfront Ocean City resort on Friday was caused by a ventilation issue with the hotel’s boiler, officials said.

The leak prompted a large emergency response and temporarily halted operations at the Ashore Resort & Beach Club, a 250-room resort on Coastal Highway.

“Following a thorough inspection by the fire department and the city’s building inspector, the cause of the carbon monoxide leak was determined to be a ventilation issue with the boiler,” said Kane Kennedy, general manager of Ashore Resort & Beach Club. “The boiler has been shut down and repairs are being made.”

Alarms went off just after 11 a.m. Friday, prompting evacuations and confusion among guests — some of whom had just arrived for vacations or family reunions.

The leak sent four people to the hospital and prompted treatment for 13 others on site. One person declined treatment. The Ocean City Fire Department called the incident a mass casualty event due to the number of people affected.

Guests and staff were allowed back into the hotel around 1:30 p.m. Friday, after officials deemed the building safe.

“Normal operations have resumed,” Kennedy said.

Before being bought by Certares Real Estate Management, Monomoy Property Ventures and Highlands Investments in 2022, the hotel was known as Ocean City Fontainebleau Resort.

Baltimore Banner reporters Darreonna Davis and Nori Leybengrub contributed to this story.