If you are planning to spend your Fourth of July weekend in Ocean City, be prepared for traffic, limited parking and crowds of people hitting the beach and boardwalk.

Here are five things you need to know to get the most out of your trip.

There will be two fireworks displays

The town of Ocean City will have two simultaneous fireworks displays — one by Northside Park and one by Caroline Street.

Both will start at 9:30 p.m. Friday, and there will be music starting at 8 p.m. at both locations, a news release said.

The Northside Park display will be off of the southern side of the park by 125th Street. The soccer field and walking path on the park’s northwest side will be closed to viewing, the news release said.

Also, there will be an alternate traffic pattern by the northern display between 123rd Street and 127th Street starting at 7 p.m.

Expect traffic while on the road

The Maryland Transportation Authority anticipates heavy traffic in the area around the Bay Bridge and on the bridge itself, its website said. To avoid traffic, it recommends traveling through the area in the morning or in the evening on Friday.

Once you’re in Ocean City, officials suggest visitors use the Ocean City Beach Bus, which travels along Coastal Highway, to avoid traffic and parking.

The standard fare for the daily bus pass is $4. However, those 65 and older, people with disabilities and children 42 inches in height and under, among others, can pay a reduced cost.

If you purchase the daily pass, you can transfer to the Park & Ride buses at no additional cost.

Parking will be limited

Along both fireworks locations, you should anticipate minimal parking and significant traffic delays after the shows.

By the Northside Park show, parking will not be allowed on the following roads from 2 p.m. to 11 p.m.:

The north and south sides of 123rd Street between Coastal Highway and Jamaica Avenue

The north and south sides of 125th Street between Coastal Highway and Jamaica Avenue

The north and south sides of 127th Street between Coastal Highway and Jamaica Avenue

The east side of Jamaica Avenue from 123rd Street to 125th Street

The west side of Jamaica Avenue from 125th Street to 127th Street

The east side of Jamaica Avenue from 127th Street to the road’s north end

By the Caroline Street show, parking will not be allowed on the following roads beginning at 6 a.m.:

Baltimore Avenue and North Division Street

900 Philadelphia Ave. to 902 Philadelphia Ave.

The north side of the 200 block of Dorchester Street

The 200 block of First Street

The south side of the 200 block of Second Street

South St. Louis Avenue between Dorchester Street and Talbot Street

The Hugh T. Cropper Inlet Parking Lot will be open, but the rate will be $6 per hour for the holiday, instead of the regular $4.50 per hour.

Visitors will also be able to find parking at the West Ocean City Park & Ride, which is free but on a first-come, first-served basis.

The forecast calls for sun

The National Weather Service predicts it will be sunny with a high near 80 degrees Friday and a low around 70 during the evening. So pack your sunscreen and a light jacket.

It will also be sunny Saturday, with a high near 79 and a low around 72. On Sunday, it will be sunny during the day, with a high near 80, and partly cloudy during the evening, with a low around 74.

Tons to do this weekend

In addition to roaming the boardwalk, riding a roller coaster and relaxing at the beach, there will be exclusive activities just for the holiday.

One of them is a fireworks cruise hosted by Sea Rocket. You can watch one of the two fireworks shows from the Atlantic Ocean or the Chesapeake Bay. Ticket prices start at $49.99.

Another is a slot tournament at Ocean Downs Casino, which will take place from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

The Ocean City Marlin Club will be hosting its 43rd annual canyon kickoff fishing tournament. The tournament starts on Independence Day and ends Sunday. Registration is Thursday from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Also, for those needing some calm before the festivities, there is beachfront yoga at 8 a.m. at the Ashore Resort and Beach Club.

More events can be found on the Ocean City website.