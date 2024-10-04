The Baltimore region will host various vigils and gatherings in remembrance of the Oct. 7, 2023, attack in Israel that ignited the ongoing Middle Eastern war.

Tensions between Israel and Palestinians rose after gunmen from Hamas, the militant group that controls the Gaza Strip and is considered a terrorist organization by the United States and other countries, initially killed some 1,200 people, mostly civilians, and took about 250 hostages. The resulting war has killed more than 41,000 Palestinians, according to the Gaza Health Ministry, which does not differentiate between fighters and civilians but says more than half of the casualties were women and children.

Tens of thousands of protesters have responded to the war with demonstrations across the U.S., including on many college campuses. The University System of Maryland — which oversees the state’s public colleges, including the University of Maryland, Towson University and Coppin State University — banned special events on campuses ahead of Oct. 7.

But after a federal judge granted a UMD student group’s request for a preliminary injunction, the university and many activist groups across the state are expected to hold vigils over the weekend and Monday commemorating the lives lost in the war.

Here’s information about scheduled events:

Saturday, Oct. 5

Endorse the International Day of Action

As Oct. 7 approaches, groups around D.C., Maryland and Virginia will mark one year of “Israel’s genocide on Gaza” in Washington. “We salute our people’s steadfastness and resistance. We call on the DMV community to join us in the streets on Oct. 5,” the flyer reads.

Time: 4:00 p.m.

Location: White House, 1600 Pennsylvania Ave., NW, Washington, D.C.

Sunday, Oct. 6

Howard County for a Free Palestine

Howard County for a Free Palestine, in collaboration with various civil rights organizations, will gather in Columbia to reflect on the thousands killed in the conflict. The group says, “This genocide did not begin on October 7th, 2023; it has been an ongoing atrocity since the Nakba in 1948.”

Time: 2 p.m.

Location: Corner of Windstream Drive and Governor Warfield Parkway, Columbia.

Nova Festival survivor shares story

The ARIEL Jewish Center in Pikesville will be hosting a memorial event to commemorate one year since the attacks on Israel. The event will feature speaker Matan Boltax, a 23-year-old American resident of Israel who attended the Nova Music Festival when Hamas launched its attack.

Time: 6 p.m.

Location: 8418 Stevenson Road, Pikesville.

Jewish Community Center of Greater Baltimore set to hold teen commemoration

The center is organizing an event for Jewish teens in Baltimore to mark the one-year commemoration of the events of Oct. 7.

Time: 7-8:30 p.m.

Location: Gordon Center for Performing Arts, 3506 Gwynnbrook Ave., Owings Mills.

Monday, Oct. 7

Beth El Congregation to holds Oct. 7 Day of Remembrance

Beth El Congregation of Baltimore is set to host a community-wide gathering on Oct. 7, marking the one-year remembrance of the attacks on Israel. They will remember the lives lost, honor survivors and heroes, affirm solidarity and hope for the future of the Jewish people.

All attendees must register for the event. Although the event is at full capacity, registrants can be added to a waitlist. It is also being livestreamed: An Evening of Remembrance, Unity & Hope (Facebook) or An Evening of Remembrance, Unity & Hope (youtube.com)

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Location: 8101 Park Heights Ave., Baltimore.