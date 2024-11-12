One person died in a truck fire that shut down I-95 North for several hours on Tuesday near Belcamp, according to Harford County fire and EMS officials.
Firefighters responded to the scene around 6:55 a.m. The incident shut down all northbound lanes of I-95 past exit 80 to Riverside Parkway, officials said.
Firefighters used foam to extinguish the flames, and a water tanker was called to the scene as there are no fire hydrants on the highway, according to officials.
Around 8:33 a.m., officials said northbound lanes may remain closed for several hours as Maryland State Police investigate. Drivers were urged to take Pulaski Highway (US-40) or Belair Road (US-1). The accident was cleared a little before 1:30 p.m., according to the Maryland Transportation Authority.
Officials with the Harford County Department of Emergency Services and Maryland Emergency Response also responded to the scene.
