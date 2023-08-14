KILL DEVIL HILLS, N.C. — Three Maryland residents who died and three others who were injured in a house fire last week in North Carolina’s Outer Banks were identified by officials Monday.

Those who died were identified as Sienna Farr, 13, of Silver Spring, and a married couple, Colleen Cohan, 64, and William Deeg, 68, of Ashton.

Sienna Farr’s mother, Laura Volk, 48, and her boyfriend, David Brewer, 55, were being treated Monday in the burn unit at Sentara Norfolk General Hospital in Virginia. Both were in stable condition, said Rachel Tackett, public information officer for the town of Kill Devil Hills.

Also injured was Volk’s daughter Sadie Farr, 16, who was treated locally at the Outer Banks Hospital and released last Friday.

All were vacationing in a waterfront rental home that was engulfed by the blaze in the pre-dawn hours Friday along North Virginia Dare Trail. Two neighboring properties were also damaged.

The cause of the fire remains undetermined, according to Tackett.

“Many hearts across the Outer Banks and Maryland communities are left to heal following this tragic incident,” she said.

The Kill Devil Hills Fire Marshal, the Dare County Fire Marshal and the State Bureau of Investigation are investigating.