Baltimore County Police are investigating a fatal crash in Owings Mills on Saturday involving an unlicensed teenager and a 74-year-old woman who was killed, officials said.

Patricia Cook was turning from Middle Mill Drive onto New Town Boulevard when a northbound 16-year-old driver, possibly speeding, struck her, police said Tuesday.

The 16-year-old did not have a license, Baltimore County Police said, and fled the scene on foot before returning with a family member.

Police responded to the accident around 11:20 a.m. Saturday and found Cook trapped in her 2019 Honda Fit. She was pronounced dead at the scene, police said.

Both her car and the Jeep the teenager was driving sustained significant damage, Baltimore County Police spokesperson Trae Corbin said in an email.

Corbin said police continue to investigate who owned the Jeep the teenager was driving.

So far this year, there have been 277 fatal crashes in Maryland compared to 356 around this same time last year, data from the State Highway Safety Office shows. State police data shows there were 91 fatal crashes in Baltimore County in 2023, a five-year high.