When Wendy Phillips was in junior high, she spent hours etching every lyric of Ozzy Osbourne’s “Suicide Solution” onto the brown paper bag that wrapped her class textbook. At the time, it made her feel edgy.

“Ozzy has been Ozzy for every day of my life,” Phillips said. “I’m 58 years old and he’s been Ozzy that whole time.”

Metalheads from across the Baltimore area gathered at Ottobar’s weekly Metal Monday, this time to pay tribute to the rock icon, who died at age 76 last week in the UK while surrounded by family. Some attended as regulars who value the bar’s sense of community, and others because it was the bartender’s birthday. Most of them were there for Ozzy.

People began trickling in at 9 p.m., slowly at first and reaching a crowd of about 50 at around 11 p.m. Attendees sat clustereds in booths, playing cards, drinking and strumming the occasional air guitar. TV screens on sticker-covered walls played scenes from The Osbournes, the reality TV show starring the acclaimed Prince of Darkness and his family’s home life.

For Lexi Zavaglia, having a classic rock fan for a father meant that her relationship to music always involved rock and roll. She described the horror and excitement she felt listening to “Black Sabbath” for the first time — the band’s first-ever track that opened with a sound that could best be described as “demonic.”

“Some might argue that’s where metal began,” said Zavaglia, 28, who works at a nearby record store.

Metal Monday regulars play cards while an Ozzy documentary plays on the big screen. (Sam Levin for The Baltimore Banner)

Attendees light candles on an Ozzy bat-themed tres leches cake. (Sam Levin for The Baltimore Banner) Friends bid farewell as music plays into the late hours of the evening. (Sam Levin for The Baltimore Banner)

One of her favorite memories of Ozzy was a 2012 show where Black Sabbath played a heavy song critiquing capitalism and billionaires — and then immediately transitioned to a track that Ozzy dedicated to “the ladies.”

“It was such a sharp turn,” Zavaglia said. “It was such a rock and roll thing to do.”

Sabrina Vega, 31, was one of the first people to arrive at the Ozzy tribute night, where she sat at a booth wearing fishnets and decked out in silver jewelry. She first remembers dancing to Ozzy’s music as a toddler. Since then, he’s been one of her “all-time heroes.”

“His attitude, his bad-assery has been in me for a long time,” Vega, who was inspired by Ozzy to create her own music, said. “He’s one of the people that inspired me to be myself.”

Chelsea Thompson, who stood at the bar in an Ozzy T-shirt, took the day off from work as a funeral director so she could attend the event. She also took a day off from work last week to mourn his death. One of her favorite memories of the singer was when he played a character who hated rock music in the 1980s horror film “Trick or Treat.”

“He was always in on the joke,” she said.

Scott Supik, aka DJ Evil Scott, takes requests for an all-night Ozzy set. (Sam Levin for The Baltimore Banner)

Garrett Underwood leans over the bar to sing Ozzy lyrics to his friends. (Sam Levin for The Baltimore Banner)

Ozzy fan and funeral director Chelsea Thompson took the day off from work to attend the event. (Sam Levin for The Baltimore Banner)

Her husband, Chuck Collins, also attended Ottobar’s tribute night. He was 12 years old when he saw his first-ever music show, one that starred Ozzy and Metallica.

“That whole show changed the trajectory of my life,” Collins, who is a nurse, said. “From then on, music was everything.”

The couple, who met for the first time at the Ottobar, were very emotional during Ozzy’s Farewell concert a few weeks before his death, and watched the full 10-hour show in full. The performance, that took place in Osbourne’s hometown of Birmingham, England, reunited Black Sabbath and featured some of the biggest names in hard rock, including Metallica and Guns N’ Roses.

On Wednesday, a funeral procession in honor of the rocker will march through the streets of Birmingham and will be livestreamed.

Metal Monday regulars Ryan and Wendy Phillips. Wendy has been an Ozzy fan since junior high school. (Sam Levin for The Baltimore Banner) Attendee Jupiter Akintoye says she enjoys all the themed events at Ottobar Upstairs. (Sam Levin for The Baltimore Banner)

Attendees mosh on the dance floor to Black Sabbath's “Iron Man.” (Sam Levin for The Baltimore Banner)

As the night turned into the early morning hours, people shouted as each song began, pumping their fists to “War Pigs” and beating imagine drums to “Sweet Leaf.”

Collins was one of many who stayed until the end. Thompson sat next to him singing, drink in hand.

“Celebrity deaths don’t impact me that much, but that one really hit home,” Collins said. “There’s not anybody like Ozzy.”