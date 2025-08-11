Baltimore Police on Monday identified the man who died in a mass shooting in Northwest Baltimore this weekend that left five others injured.

Officers found Jerome Michael Coateson, 38, with gunshot wounds in the area of Spaulding and Queensbury avenues in Park Heights on Saturday evening. He was transported to a nearby hospital in critical condition and pronounced dead on Sunday.

Five other people were wounded in the shooting, police said, including a 5-year-old girl, a 23-year-old woman, a 32-year-old man, a 33-year-old man and a 52-year-old man.

The child was shot in the hand and is expected to recover. The other victims are also expected to survive, police said.

No suspects have been identified, and police are offering an $8,000 reward for information on the shooting.

Those who wish to remain anonymous can call 1-866-7LOCKUP or submit an anonymous online text tip to Metro Crime Stoppers by visiting the MCS website.

Park Heights residents react

Residents in Baltimore’s Park Heights community are still waiting for answers after the shooting Saturday night.

Several residents told WJZ they’ve lived in the community for decades and just want it to be safe. One person said they were sitting on their front porch when they heard the gunfire. Another said they no longer feel safe sitting outside after sunset.

Joseph Payne hopes the neighborhood can come together and help one another moving forward.

“It’s part of Baltimore, unfortunately, when we see crime and the instability and the chaos around Baltimore City,” Payne said. “It’s kind of like — it is what it is, unfortunately. Where we assist each other in the block or the community, I think that would be more helpful.”

Police and first responders in Park Heights after a mass shooting Saturday night left one person dead and five others injured. (WJZ)

Resources mobilizing to Park Heights

We Our Us, a Baltimore youth empowerment organization focused on uplifting young men and boys, said volunteers will be in the Park Heights neighborhood Monday doing outreach.

Park Heights Renaissance, an organization focused on revitalizing the neighborhood, said part of its mission is ensuring safety. It wants neighbors to know they have a voice at the table.

“Park Heights Renaissance wants to do everything in our power to know your voice can be heard and will be heard,” said Robin Singletary, the director of marketing and communications for Park Heights Renaissance. “We want a thriving Park Heights, so whatever makes it safe for our communities while building and uplifting those neighborhoods, then we will advocate for that.”

