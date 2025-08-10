A 5-year-old girl was one of six people injured in a mass shooting Saturday night in Park Heights, Baltimore Police said.

Police Commissioner Richard Worley said that about 8:46 p.m. officers received reports of a shooting near Spaulding and Queensbury avenues, a block south of Pimlico Race Course.

Officers arrived on the scene and located six victims who had been shot, four males and two females.

A 38-year-old man was found in critical condition and taken to a nearby hospital. Homicide detectives are responding to the scene due to the severity of his injuries, police said in a news release.

One of the female victims was a 5-year-old girl who had been shot in the hand. She is expected to recover from her injuries, Worley said.

The rest of the victims range in age from 23 to 52 years old, Worley said. All are believed to have non-life-threatening injuries.

Some people were sitting outside on their porch and up against a car, eating, when shots were fired, Worley said during a media briefing.

Police are working to interview the victims and witnesses to determine what led to the shooting.