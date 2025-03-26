An early-morning fire tore through a Pasadena home on Tuesday, leaving one man dead as investigators work to determine the cause.

Fire officials identified the victim as Stephen Geisendaffer Sr., 62, the sole occupant of the home at 192 Hickory Point Road.

First responders received a 911 call at 12:26 a.m. from a BGE contractor working in the area, who reported the blaze. Fire crews arrived within four minutes and found heavy flames consuming the front of the house.

Firefighters battled the fire for about 30 minutes before bringing it under control. During a search of the residence, they discovered Geisendaffer’s body near the area where investigators believe the fire began.

While the cause is currently listed as undetermined, officials confirmed that the home was equipped with working smoke detectors.

This marks the third fire-related fatality in Anne Arundel County this year. The previous two deaths occurred in a February 20 fire, which was ruled accidental.