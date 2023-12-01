Pat Warren tributes pour in from colleagues, lawmakers she covered

Tributes from friends and Maryland lawmakers continue to pour in for Pat Warren, a former WJZ anchor and reporter for nearly 30 years, who died.

A public Celebration of Life will be held on Saturday, 1 p.m. to 2 p.m. at St. Anthony of Padua Catholic Church, on Frankford Avenue in Baltimore.

Warren grew up in Canton, Ohio, and came to WJZ from Texas in 1992, bringing to station her professionalism, determination, and sharp, intelligent reporting.

What many may remember of Warren’s tenure at WJZ was the time she spent covering Annapolis and the legislature. No matter the subject, viewers could count on Warren for accuracy and clarity.

Although she began as a weekend anchor, it became clear that politics and everything Annapolis was a perfect fit for Warren’s skills. Those same sentiments were echoed by some of her friends and fellow colleagues at the State House.

Despite being a competitor, Robert Lang, anchor and reporter at WBAL News Radio, described Warren as gracious and tenacious, in questioning and covering people. Lang got to know Warren for years during his time covering Annapolis in his career.

“Regardless of the politician, Democrat or Republican, she questioned everybody the same way, she covered everybody the same way -- fairly and accurately,” Lang said.

Lang said he admired Warren for the respect she received from her audience through her years of thorough reporting. He said she had a and took time to praise other colleagues for their work and efforts. Charles Robinson, a veteran politics reporter at Maryland Public Television, agreed.

Robinson recalled an a genuine encounter with Warren during his last time on a debate stage.

“She came over and said ‘Charles, I need to talk to you,’ and I go, ‘Sure, what’s up, Pat?’ And she goes, ‘Charles, that was one of the most outstanding jobs of questioning a governor,’” Robinson said. “She didn’t have to do that. She didn’t have to do that but when it comes from from somebody like her, you go, ‘Well, maybe I nailed that.’”

Both Lang and Robinson praised Warren’s commitment to fair reporting on governing, Baltimore City and other issues, tackling any task in front of her with her grace and fairness.

“I think a lot of times, in the current environment, it’s about, ‘Can we get social media hits?’ Pat wasn’t about social media. She was about was getting the work done, and that’s the most important thing,” Robinson said.

News of Warren’s death reverberated throughout Maryland as several lawmakers issued statements of respect.

Our former colleague Pat Warren has died. She was a no-nonsense journalist with a great sense of humor who served Baltimore viewers for decades as an anchor and political reporter at @wjz



Rest in Peace, Pat. pic.twitter.com/iGdBFRybOw — Mike Hellgren (@HellgrenWJZ) November 27, 2023

State and local leaders offer condolences

“Pat Warren has walked with me since my councilman days, a no-nonsense reporter who always kept it real on all things Baltimore,” the mayor said. “Her time at WJZ has shaped Baltimore’s news scene and impacted generations. She wasn’t just a reporter—she was a friend to Baltimoreans.”

Scott continued, “Her legacy will live on, reminding us to chase truth and serve our community with our heart.”

Pat Warren has walked with me since my councilman days, a no-nonsense reporter who always kept it real on all things Baltimore. Her time at WJZ has shaped Baltimore's news scene and impacted generations. She wasn't just a reporter—she was a friend to Baltimoreans. https://t.co/2bQerAtUHG — Brandon M. Scott (@MayorBMScott) November 27, 2023

Congressman Kweisi Mfume, from Maryland, also sent his condolences.

“I am truly saddened to learn of the passing of former WJZ-TV anchor and political reporter Pat Warren,” Mfume said. “Without prejudice, she brought a sense of class and balance to her reporting of the facts. For those of us who knew her she will be deeply missed. The eloquence of her example will be admired for many years to come.”

Former Maryland Gov. Larry Hogan posted his thoughts and condolences.

“It is with deep sorrow that we learn of the passing of Pat Warren, a revered journalist and a familiar face to all who followed Maryland politics,” Hogan said. “Pat’s tenure at WJZ, especially her coverage of Annapolis and the legislature, reflected the epitome of journalistic excellence. Her reports from the State House were not just informative but a testament to her unwavering commitment to truth and clarity. Her passing is a significant loss to journalism and to Maryland. Her legacy will undoubtedly continue to resonate within the halls of the Capitol and beyond. Yumi and I offer our deepest condolences to her family, colleagues, and all who were touched by her remarkable career.”

It is with deep sorrow that we learn of the passing of Pat Warren, a revered journalist and a familiar face to all who followed Maryland politics. Pat's tenure at WJZ, especially her coverage of Annapolis and the legislature, reflected the epitome of journalistic excellence. Her… — Governor Larry Hogan (@GovLarryHogan) November 28, 2023

Former Maryland Gov. Bob Ehrlich said Pat Warren was “the consummate professional.”

“She was universally trusted in Annapolis. Always straight up with no agenda. Just the news-but so often with a fun sense of humor. And a great laugh…. Rest in peace, my friend,” Ehrlich said.

Pat Warren was the consummate professional. She was universally trusted in Annapolis. Always straight up with no agenda. Just the news-but so often with a fun sense of humor. And a great laugh….

Rest in peace, my friend. pic.twitter.com/gp1PwEqVnr — Robert L. Ehrlich Jr. (@Bob_Ehrlich) November 28, 2023

U.S. Congressman Dutch Ruppersberger, from Maryland, said in a social media post that he is “saddened” by Warren’s passing.

“She was a Baltimore legend, invited into the living rooms of so many families, including my own, for her substance + balance,” he said. “We’ve had so many conversations over the years - she was always fair and gracious.”

Deeply saddened at the loss of retired @wjz reporter Pat Warren. She was a Baltimore legend, invited into the living rooms of so many families, including my own, for her substance + balance. We’ve had so many conversations over the years - she was always fair and gracious. — Dutch Ruppersberger (@Call_Me_Dutch) November 28, 2023

Maryland Gov. Wes Moore posted on social media about Warren.

“I’m deeply saddened by the passing of Pat Warren,” Moore said. “She was a good, fair reporter who loved Baltimore and her work made a meaningful difference in the lives of Marylanders. The First Lady and I offer our condolences to her family, friends, and colleagues.”

I'm deeply saddened by the passing of Pat Warren.



She was a good, fair reporter who loved Baltimore and her work made a meaningful difference in the lives of Marylanders. The First Lady and I offer our condolences to her family, friends, and colleagues. https://t.co/9G5bJRf6mz — Governor Wes Moore (@GovWesMoore) November 28, 2023

Tramon Lucas contributed to this report for The Baltimore Banner