Maryland National Resources police are investigating after a hiker found human remains at the Patapsco Valley State Park on Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Police were notified of the human remains found near the Forest Glen Trail in the Hilton area of the park around 1 p.m., spokesman Vincent Hunter Dortenzo said in an email.

Portions of the Forest Glen and Grist Mill trails were closed Wednesday as police investigated the discovery, Dortenzo said.

Patapsco Valley State Park winds between Baltimore and Howard counties along the 32 miles of the Patapsco River and features playgrounds, a small nature center, trails and a swinging bridge.

This is the first death investigation in the park this year, Dortenzo said. But it’s not the first time human remains have been discovered at the Patapsco Valley State Park.

Last year, the body of Jaime Noé Martínez Pérez was found in the park’s McKeldin area, according to The Baltimore Sun.

In June 2019, the body of Glenroy St. Aubyn Copeland was found in the park, according to the Baltimore County Police Department. Months later, two men were charged in his death, police said.

In April that same year, Darius Singleton’s body was discovered in the park, Baltimore County police said.