Fire damages six rowhomes near Patterson Park

A fire damaged at least six rowhomes Wednesday evening near Patterson Park.

Baltimore Fire Department spokesman Kevin Cartwright said they received a call for a two-alarm fire in the 300 block of S. Robinson St. just after 5 p.m. The fire started in the rear of the properties and quickly spread north, Cartwright said. The cause is not yet known.

There have been no injuries reported, Cartwright said, and it’s unclear if anyone was home.

A Baltimore firefighter descends a ladder at the scene of a fire Wednesday. (Kaitlin Newman)

Neighbor Brian Sullivan, who lives just a few houses down from those damaged, was working from home in his basement when he heard a loud bang.

Sullivan said his wife grabbed the dog while he ran down to the corner and called 911. He watched the flames blow out several windows and spread quickly down the block in the direction of his own home, which wasn’t damaged in the fire.

Residents gather on the street as firefighters respond to a fire in the 300 block of S. Robinson St. (Kaitlin Newman)

After the fire was contained, Sullivan looked up at the smoldering buildings. A fire department ladder rested on the roof of his house.

”It’s a good reminder to check for fire risks, exits,” he said. “But I could have used a gentler reminder.”

This story will be updated.