Woman dies after being struck by pickup truck in crosswalk

The victim was with another pedestrian when she was struck by a Dodge Ram pickup truck Sunday morning.

Banner Staff

Published 9/17/2023 9:00 p.m. EDT

6/16/22—A Baltimore County police car sits outside of the Public Safety Building and Police Department in Towson.
6/16/22—A Baltimore County police car sits outside of the Public Safety Building and Police Department in Towson. (Ulysses Muñoz/The Baltimore Banner)

A 57-year-old woman was struck by a vehicle in a Baltimore County crosswalk on Sunday morning and pronounced dead shortly afterward at an area hospital, authorities said.

County police identified the victim as Mary Beth Green, according to a news release.

Cockeysville officers responded to a report of a motor vehicle crash with pedestrian injury at around 9:23 a.m. at the intersection of East Seminary and Dulaney Valley roads.

Officers determined that Green was with another pedestrian in the crosswalk when she was struck by a 2005 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck that was traveling eastbound. Green was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead at around 10 a.m.

The driver of the Dodge Ram remained at the scene, police said.

Detectives with the county police department’s crash team are investigating the circumstances surrounding the crash.

