Pedestrian killed in MTA bus crash near Inner Harbor, police say

Adam Thompson, WJZ

Published 11/5/2023 8:27 p.m. EST

A pedestrian died after a crash involving an MTA bus Sunday evening near Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, according to police.

Officers responded to the crash around 6:12 p.m. at the intersection of E. Pratt and Light Streets. The pedestrian died at the scene, according to police.

No other information was provided.

This story will be updated.

