A pedestrian died after a crash involving an MTA bus Sunday evening near Baltimore’s Inner Harbor, according to police.
Officers responded to the crash around 6:12 p.m. at the intersection of E. Pratt and Light Streets. The pedestrian died at the scene, according to police.
Large police presence at the intersection of Pratt and Light Street.— Jessica Albert (@JessicaAlbertTV) November 6, 2023
We’re working to learn more about what has happened here. @wjz pic.twitter.com/Y9lRxAPF4m
No other information was provided.
This story will be updated.
Share this article via...