Police are investigating a “suspicious death” after a woman was found unresponsive Thursday in a West Baltimore neighborhood that was recently the epicenter of a mass overdose.

Baltimore Police Department spokesperson Vernon Davis said, while conducting foot patrol in the 2500 block of Pennsylvania Avenue around 6:30 p.m., officers discovered the woman, who was unresponsive.

Medics responded to the area and rendered aid, Davis said, but the woman died.

The medical examiner’s office will conduct an autopsy.

The woman’s body lay on the ground outside the Penn North CVS. Yellow police tape wrapped from the storefront to the subway station, and fire, police and medical personnel vehicles filled the area in a scene that looked eerily similar to folks in the neighborhood.

Smatterings of people crowded the area, some filming, trying to investigate what was happening.

The Penn North neighborhood has been at the center of a surge in drug overdoses in recent weeks.

More than two dozen people overdosed on a suspected bad batch of drugs two weeks ago. Health officials set up an impromptu clinic outside the Penn North branch of the Enoch Pratt Library to assist people experiencing overdose symptoms. Several public officials, community leaders and nonprofit organizations flooded the area to respond to this incident.

And last Friday five people in Penn North were hospitalized following more overdoses.