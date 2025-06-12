A Baltimore County high school gym teacher was arrested on child sex abuse charges, officials announced Wednesday.

Sean Brooks, who’s worked at Perry Hall High School in Nottingham since August 2017, faces three counts of sexual abuse of a minor, according to online court records. The charges and his recent arrest stem from alleged incidents that occurred on school grounds, the Baltimore County Police Department said in a news release.

Brooks, 40, is being held without bond at the Baltimore County Detention Center and did not have an attorney listed in online court documents at the time of publication. Brooks is on paid administrative leave from Perry Hall High School, principal Abbey Campbell said in a letter addressed to staff, parents and caregivers.

“These charges are deeply disturbing, and this alleged behavior is completely unacceptable and will not be tolerated,” Campbell said in the letter.

Campbell said in the letter that counseling staff would be available for students throughout the week. Campbell encouraged anyone with more information or knowledge of any other potential victims to contact the Baltimore County Police Department Crimes Against Children Unit, which is investigating the case, at 410-887-7720.

Brooks’ arrest comes about two weeks after Roger Myers, a gym teacher at Deep Creek Middle School in Essex, was charged with third- and fourth-degree sex offenses and second-degree assault, according to online charging documents. The 61-year-old, who has worked for Baltimore County Public Schools since 1996, was recently released from jail after a judge ruled he wasn’t a danger to the public in a bail review.

A spokesperson for Baltimore County Public Schools said all staffers are required to complete child abuse and neglect training prior to the start of the school year.