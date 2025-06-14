A former University of Maryland Medical Center (UM Medical Center) pharmacist who is accused of hacking hundreds of the hospital’s computers to spy on his female colleagues undressing and pumping breastmilk recently had his license suspended, state records show.

Dr. Matthew Bathula’s license to practice in Maryland was suspended by the state Board of Pharmacy on Thursday, according to online records. This came as Bathula was named in a class-action lawsuit as the mastermind behind a cyber-voyeurism scheme at the hospital for nearly a decade that allowed him to activate webcams and watch women undressing, breastfeeding and having sex in the privacy of their own homes after stealing their personal passwords and taking control of their home networks.

Pleading guilty or being convicted of a felony or crime is one of many ways a pharmacist’s license can be suspended in Maryland. However, Bathula has not been charged with any crime. The Maryland Board of Pharmacy did not respond to a request for comment on Friday.

In a lawsuit filed earlier this year, UM Medical Center is being sued by six former healthcare providers, claiming Bathula used his access to the hospital’s computers to install malware that would allow him to spy on his colleagues. The lawsuit claims Bathula installed a keylogger, malware that records everything a computer user types, on more than 400 UM Medical Center computers and laptops. UM Medical Center did not immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.

With this “unfettered” access, the lawsuit claims Bathula obtained access to colleagues’ personal accounts and gained the ability to watch and record them while they were in their homes. The women said they learned about the photos and videos Bathula has of them from an FBI investigation, including some that showed the women having sex with their partners or breastfeeding their babies, photos of them undressing, and pictures of their children.

He even had access to private personal information, such as their passports and driver’s licenses, the lawsuit said.

In October, UM Medical Center alerted employees of a “highly sophisticated and very difficult to detect cyberattack that has resulted in the theft of data from shared UMMS computers” via email, according to the lawsuit.

Bathula was fired from UM Medical Center after being placed on administrative leave, according to the lawsuit.

The women, who currently live in Baltimore City, Anne Arundel and Howard counties, and North Carolina, are demanding a trial jury. Their attorney, Steve Kelly, did not immediately respond to requests for comment on Friday.

Bathula received his pharmacy license in 2008, the same year he graduated from the University of Maryland School of Pharmacy. According to state records, his license was set to expire in September. An attorney for Bathula could not be reached for comment.