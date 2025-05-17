After a rainy week, the sun finally came out and stayed for Preakness Day.

Shai Cooper-Jones made her first trip to Pimlico on Friday, when racing was paused by storms. She said she wanted to see the festivities before the building is torn down.

Paul Carr, who came from Cary, North Carolina, for Saturday’s racing, was another first-timer.

“I love the excitement, the pageantry and the history of the horses,” Carr said. “It’s just a really fun time.”

Horses run in The Batoff Goldie race on Saturday. (KT Kanazawich for The Baltimore Banner)

A worker peers toward the track at Pimlico before the gates open. (KT Kanazawich for The Baltimore Banner)

Buglers signal the start of the first race. (KT Kanazawich for The Baltimore Banner)

Attendees watch horses circle the paddock ahead of Race 4. (KT Kanazawich for The Baltimore Banner)

Gene Barcomb, 77, of Horseheads, N.Y., and Mike Randell, 66, of Elmira, N.Y., take shelter from the sun in the concourse (KT Kanazawich for The Baltimore Banner) Preakness favorite Journalism hangs out in the stables. (KT Kanazawich for The Baltimore Banner)

Brandy Lee, left, and Kene Jones take photos together after striking up a conversation because of their yellow dresses. (Florence Shen for The Baltimore Banner)

Security team members meet in the morning of Preakness Day. (KT Kanazawich for The Baltimore Banner) From left, Nick Konialian, Mary Wiltz and Teda Dotson work as mutuel clerks at the teller windows. It is Dotson’s 28th year doing this job. She said she feels sentimental, because “it won’t be the same” after Pimlico is rebuilt. (Florence Shen for The Baltimore Banner)

Jockey Erik Assmussen sponges off Booth after winning the Maryland Sprint Stakes, the fourth race of the day. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

Last Man Standing, left and Drill Baby race alongside each other in The Don Butler Memorial. (Florence Shen for the Baltimore Banner)

Richard Cohen and his daughter, Scarlett, 9, outside of the paddock. Richard has been attending Preakness for years and has brought his daughter out for the last two. (Jessica Gallagher/The Baltimore Banner)

Patrons place their bets in a concourse at Pimlico. (Florence Shen for The Baltimore Banner)

Irad Ortiz Jr. rides Retribution to win the Chick Lang Stakes. (Jerry Jackson/The Baltimore Banner)

