After a rainy week, the sun finally came out and stayed for Preakness Day.
Shai Cooper-Jones made her first trip to Pimlico on Friday, when racing was paused by storms. She said she wanted to see the festivities before the building is torn down.
Paul Carr, who came from Cary, North Carolina, for Saturday’s racing, was another first-timer.
“I love the excitement, the pageantry and the history of the horses,” Carr said. “It’s just a really fun time.”
