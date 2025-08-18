The developers of a controversial power line project are asking U.S. Marshals to accompany survey crews in Maryland, citing threats of violence from property owners.

In a motion filed Aug. 15 in U.S. District Court in Maryland, PSEG Renewable Transmission requested federal protection after crews were allegedly threatened while attempting to access private land in Carroll County.

The Piedmont Reliability Project aims to construct nearly 70 miles of overhead power lines through Baltimore, Carroll and Frederick counties. PSEG, the New Jersey-based developer, says the project is necessary to alleviate congestion in the power grid and prevent energy shortages in the region.

PSEG requests protection after alleged threats

According to the court filing, survey crews and private security personnel faced multiple threats while trying to conduct property assessments at six locations.

In one instance, PSEG said a survey team was threatened with gun violence when attempting to access a property.

During another attempt to survey the same property, a man riding an ATV allegedly drove directly at the company’s private security personnel, nearly striking one of them, PSEG said.

At a second property, surveyors were allegedly warned they would “leave in a body bag” if they entered the land, according to the filing.

When trying to survey a third property, PSEG said in the filing that crews encountered dogs that were intentionally released toward them, forcing the team to retreat for safety.

According to the motion, PSEG’s surveyors and security teams contacted the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office and Maryland State Police following these incidents. Both agencies allegedly declined to intervene, saying the disputes were civil matters.

Why is the project so controversial?

In April, PSEG submitted a court filing that would force residents to allow surveyors onto their land. Some residents pushed back, filing a court appeal.

In June, however, a federal judge granted PSEG access to 91 properties to conduct surveys. In July, the company filed another motion seeking access to 200 more properties, stating that surveys must be completed before construction can begin.

A spokesperson for PSEG said that the project is essential to support Maryland’s growing electric needs, and that the current electrical system is overloaded.

PJM Interconnection, which operates the power grid in several Northeastern states, says that without the project, the region could face blackouts and voltage collapse by June 2027.

But some residents and environmental groups oppose the project, saying it could impact private property, farms and ecologically sensitive areas.

Critics say the power lines would cross landmarks such as Gunpowder Falls State Park and Prettyboy Reservoir.

The Chesapeake Bay Foundation argues the project could endanger water quality and wildlife by disturbing protected forests, wetlands and Tier II watersheds — some of Maryland’s cleanest waterways.

PSEG still argues that the project will both help maintain the reliability of the electric system in Maryland and put downward pressure on the cost of electricity by increasing the supply entering the state.

