In a plot twist, a Pikesville movie theater hasn’t reached its final act just yet.

Baltimore movie lovers were shocked when Next Act Cinema announced at the end of last year that it was abruptly closing its doors. It was the only Black-owned theater in Maryland.

Five months later, the local theater, located at 921 Reisterstown Road, is having a revival. It has a new name and a new owner.

Michael Eugene Johnson, a 69-year-old Baltimore native, activist and long-time movie buff, is the new owner and operator of Pikes Studio Cinema, formerly known as Next Act Cinema.

The marquee on the white brick building, which first opened as a theater in 1938, still reads “Pikes.”

“My excitement is getting an opportunity for films to have their place on the big screen again, and for the artists to be able to show the talent that they had,” Johnson said.

The Pikes Studio Cinema will offer new movies along with classic and independent films. It has two screens, each with 45 seats. Its website says the space is also available for events and has a podcast studio.

The theater’s official grand opening is Friday. But Johnson has been soft-launching the theater over the past month with free movies on Wednesdays.

He’s shown “What Ever Happened to Baby Jane?” “One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest,” and most recently, “In the Heat of the Night.”

Johnson said he plans to continue showing vintage and classic films, starting with a series of Sidney Poitier movies.

Michael Eugene Johnson is the new owner and operator of Pikes Studio Cinema, formerly known as Next Act Cinema. (Courtesy of Michael Eugene Johnson)

“You can’t run out of classic films,” he said.

Next Act Cinema previously offered alcoholic beverages, but Pikes Studio Cinema will not, Johnson said. The venue will, however, continue to offer classic movie snacks such as popcorn, candy and sodas.

Pikes Studio Cinema also is partnering with local restaurants to allow patrons to bring meals into the theater, he said.

“It’s going to be a good time for film viewers,” Johnson said. “If you just come on through to the Pikes Studio Cinema, you’re going to be able to see some things you might have heard about and hadn’t seen, or to revisit some films that you loved when you were a youngster.”

This isn’t Johnson’s first experience in the movie theater world.

He briefly pursued a major in radio, television and film production at the University of Maryland, College Park, before transferring to Morgan State University to finish his degree in speech communication.

More than 20 years ago, Johnson operated three movie theaters in Baltimore County.

The 1990s were a challenging time for independent operators, Johnson said.

With the rise of VHS, DVDs and movies on television — and the fast expansion of larger movie chains — he said he found it hard to compete.

He decided to close his single- and double-screen theaters in the early 2000s. Johnson changed careers, worked for Baltimore, including for the city’s housing department, and ran unsuccessfully for Baltimore City Council.

He retired in 2017. But he said he saw operating the Reisterstown Road theater as “an opportunity to be doing something in the community after all these years.”

Pikes Studio Cinema is selling tickets for a Father’s Day movie and brunch and an HBCU Weekend at the Movies event.

The theater’s location has a long history. The original Pikes movie theater opened in 1938 and closed in 1984.

Its previous owners of about seven years, Anthony Fykes and Robert Wright, didn’t give a reason for the closure but held a “last act” toast on Dec. 30.