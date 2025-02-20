A 65-year-old man is in custody after a double shooting inside a senior living facility Thursday morning left one man dead, Baltimore Police said.

The suspect, who is a resident of Pleasant View Gardens, allegedly shot two other men, police said. One victim, who is 79 years old, was found dead in his apartment. The other is a 72-year-old who was critically injured and hospitalized.

Police investigate a shooting that happened inside the Pleasant View Gardens senior living facility on Thursday. (Jessica Gallagher / The Baltimore Banner)

SWAT swept the building and found the suspect, who uses a wheelchair, in the building. Police said they believe they have recovered the weapon.

The shooting led to closures on Fayette Street between Aisquith and Eden streets. Central Avenue from Baltimore to Orleans streets was also shut down. Police temporarily closed a larger portion of the street because there was an empty wheelchair nearby, but it was quickly determined that wheelchair was not connected to the incident.

The National Academy Foundation and Paul Dunbar Senior High School was on lockdown, a Baltimore City Public Schools spokesperson said. The two schools share the same campus in the 1400 block of Orleans Street, which is a five-minute walk from where the shooting occurred at Pleasant View Gardens.

Pleasant View Gardens is a 62 and older community that offers one-bedroom, 680 square foot apartments for about $1,200 per month with amenities like a recreation room, laundry facility and group exercise.

Representatives from Pleasant View Gardens told The Banner they are unable to comment at the moment.

Check back for updates on this breaking news story.