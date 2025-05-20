Almost a month and a half after Anne Arundel County Police responded to a Pasadena house for a reported overdose, medical examiners ruled that the woman who died that day was beaten to death.

Police said Tuesday that detectives are seeking information about the killing of 34-year-old Heather Elizabeth Beaver.

Officers assigned to the police department’s Eastern District Station responded around 6 a.m. April 4 to a house in the 1200 block of Lorene Court for a report of a possible overdose, the department said in a news release.

Inside the house, the officers found Beaver along with evidence of drugs and “of a possible assault,” police said.

Medics took Beaver to a hospital with what police described as critical injuries.

“A short time later,” police said, “the victim was pronounced deceased.”

After Beaver died, detectives with the department’s Homicide Unit went to the house with a search warrant and “conducted several interviews and collected items of evidentiary value,” police said.

Beaver’s body was taken to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner in Baltimore for an autopsy.

Police spokesperson Marc Limansky said the department received the results of the autopsy from the medical examiner’s office about a week ago.

According to police, forensic pathologists determined that Beaver died of blunt force trauma, ruling she died at the hands of another.

“This is an active and ongoing investigation,” police said in the news release. “Detectives ask anyone who may have encountered the victim from Tuesday, April 1, 2025, through the morning of her death on Friday, April 4, 2025, to contact them at 410-222-4731.”

Anyone who wishes to provide information but remain anonymous can do so by calling the county’s tip line: 410-222-4700.