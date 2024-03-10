A driver was found dead Sunday morning at the Port of Baltimore’s South Locust Point Terminal after their vehicle went through a closed gate, struck a concrete post and erupted into flames.

Maryland Transportation Authority police officers and the Baltimore City Fire Department responded to the terminal in the 2000 block of East McComas Street just before 5 a.m.

Fire engines arrived on the scene to quickly extinguish the fire, said Kevin Cartwright, a spokesman for the Baltimore Fire Department. But authorities said the victim was “dead on arrival.”

The driver of the vehicle could have been driving at a high speed, he said.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

No other details on the driver were immediately available.

The South Locust Point Terminal is operated by Ports America Chesapeake under a public-private partnership with the Maryland Port Administration, according to the company’s website. MDTA will lead an on-site investigation of the incident.