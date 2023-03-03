After three severe storms ravaged the state, communities throughout Texas lost power for roughly a week in 2021. The outages affected how residents stayed warm, stored food, and contacted the outside world, ultimately killing at least 240 people. And yet, even with these devastating outcomes, the accelerationist prophecy of racial anarchy didn’t occur. So while these attacks would almost certainly not result in national devastation, to Clifford, they could still result in needless pain and suffering.