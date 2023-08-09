Two days after strong thunderstorms and heavy winds pummeled parts of Baltimore and Carroll counties, more than 15,000 customers across the region are still without power, according to Baltimore Gas and Electric Co.’s outage map.

As of 11 a.m., that included 7,003 customers in Carroll County and 6,362 in Baltimore County.

The “vast majority” of people experiencing outages should have service restored Wednesday night, BGE said, though it may take until the weekend to bring back power to some people in Westminster who live near the area where between 20-30 utility poles were knocked down by the storm.

The stretch of Maryland Route 140 where the poles were downed remains closed, and a spokesperson for the Maryland State Highway Administration said the agency did not yet have an estimate for when the busy road will reopen.

BGE said crews worked to remove the downed poles on Tuesday and started installing new ones on Wednesday morning.

Meanwhile, the 34 vehicles that were trapped by the downed poles during the storm have been moved to a nearby parking lot, where owners can retrieve them, the Maryland State Police said.

After surveying the damage Tuesday morning, Gov. Wes Moore thanked the first responders who got dozens of drivers and passengers in those vehicles to safety.

“There were people who were stuck and stranded in cars who were able to sleep in their own beds last night,” Moore said.

No serious injuries were reported.

Jeffrey Campbell told WJZ that he spent five tense hours inside his SUV after he and other motorists became trapped under the power lines.

“I was like, I’m not touching that wire,” Campbell said. “It was just good to have my feet on solid ground. it was just one of those epic moments, you could hear the symphony orchestra going off in the background.”

