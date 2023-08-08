Nearly 44K remain without power after thunderstorms, strong winds

Nearly 44,000 customers in Baltimore and Harford counties are still without power Tuesday, according to Baltimore Gas and Electric Company’s outage map, the morning after severe thunderstorms and strong winds passed through the region knocking down trees and utility poles and causing a number of road closures.

The utility company is reporting 23,287 customers are affected in Baltimore County and another 20,700 in Carroll County, plus 3,579 in Baltimore City, 3,769 in Harford County, and 1,735 in Howard County as of 7 a.m.

BGE said it anticipates having power restored to 80% of those customers by 11 p.m.

The Maryland State Highway Administration said a section of Maryland 140 in Westminster where storms knocked more than 30 utility poles onto the road is still closed from Market Street to Gorsuch Road.

Update: Carroll County; utility poles down on MD 140 between Market Street and Gorsuch Road; all lanes remain closed. #MDTraffic tr — MD State Highway Adm (@MDSHA) August 8, 2023

Dozens of people were trapped in their vehicles following the incident as BGE crews worked to de-energize the powerlines. Just after 11:30 p.m., Maryland State Police said all drivers and passengers had been safely removed from the scene.

At various points during the storm, there were a little over 100 road closures in Carroll County as a result of the damage, according to a list compiled by the county government. While dozens have since reopened, a majority remain closed as of 7 a.m., according to the Carroll County Bureau of Roads Operations.

Update: All motorists and passengers have been safely transported from the scene. MD Rt 140 remains closed eastbound and westbound from Market Street to Malcolm Drive https://t.co/vZP6L7swP9 — MD State Police (@MDSP) August 8, 2023

Gov. Wes Moore are scheduled to travel to Westminster on Tuesday morning to survey the damage and receive an update from first responders. Moore and Lt. Gov. Aruna Miller are scheduled to provide an update at 8:45 a.m.

