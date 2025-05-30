This year will mark 50 years of Baltimore Pride, and the city and region are celebrating hard. There are tons of Pride month events scheduled for June, including parades, festivals, brunches and block parties.

Here are some of the events across the Baltimore region celebrating LGBTQ+ communities and history in the coming weeks.

Saturday, May 31

Annapolis Pride Parade and Festival

Head to Maryland Hall for the city’s parade and festival. There will be more than 190 vendors, including 20 food trucks.

This is only one event. Check the Annapolis Pride website for other events in June, including a drag brunch at Leo, Pride on the Pier and a silent disco.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Time: Parade starts at 11 a.m., festival starts at noon.

Location: Maryland Hall for the Creative Arts (801 Chase St., Annapolis)

Read More People of Pride: 5 Marylanders making a difference in the LGBTQIA+ community Jun 14, 2024

Cost: Free, but you might have to pay for parking.

Sunday, June 8

Old Ellicott City Pride

This is the fifth annual Pride festival in Ellicott City with drag, music, food and games. HoCo Pride is promising a day filled with “celebration, community and inclusiveness.”

Time: Noon-6 p.m.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Location: Howard County Circuit Courthouse (8360 Court Ave., Ellicott City)

Cost: Free.

Monday, June 9

50 Shades of Pride: Opening Happy Hour

The Pride Center of Maryland will be hosting this celebration of 50 years of Baltimore Pride at Ema’s Corner, a pizza place in Station North, with “signature drinks” and “great vibes.”

This event is “the perfect moment to show off your unique shade of pride,” according to the website.

Time: 5-9 p.m.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Location: Ema’s Corner (33 W. North Ave., Baltimore)

Cost: The Pride Center is asking for donations.

Tuesday, June 10

Baltimore Pride: Slay and Skate

Skate your troubles away at Shake & Bake Family Fun Center while wearing your best looks, listening to good music and, as the website says, “serving face.”

Time: 6 p.m. to midnight.

Location: Shake & Bake Family Fun Center (1601 Pennsylvania Ave.)

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Cost: The Pride Center is asking for donations.

Friday, June 13

Mount Vernon Pride

The Pride Center is closing the block on Park Avenue and Read Street to kick off Pride weekend. There will be DJs and live performances, art and community vendors, food trucks, dance zones and hangout lounges.

Time: 3-8 p.m.

Location: Park Avenue and Reid Street in Baltimore

Cost: Free.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Saturday, June 14

Baltimore Pride 50th Anniversary Parade

This year’s parade, which celebrates five decades of Pride, will start off at the intersection of Charles Street and North Avenue and feature floats, dancers, drag royalty, marching bands and DJs.

It will be followed by the official Baltimore Pride block party on Charles Street, starting at 3 p.m. until the sun sets.

Time: The parade is at 10 a.m. to noon. Then block party is from 3 p.m. until sunset.

Location: Charles Street in Baltimore

Cost: Free.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Saturday, June 21

Catonsville Pride

Organizers haven’t released the full list of vendors and activities yet, but last year the festival in Baltimore County had pony rides, face painting and a high-heel race. If any of that caught your eye, make sure to get your ticket here.

All proceeds go to The Children’s Home Transgender Youth Services.

Time: 2-5 p.m.

Location: Catonsville Presbyterian Church (1400 Frederick Road, Catonsville)

Cost: Adults pay $5. Teens and members of the military pay $4.