Maryland authorities on Friday released the name of a 70-year-old woman who was fatally shot by Baltimore Police on Wednesday and the officers involved.

The state attorney general’s office identified the involved Baltimore Police officers as eight-year veteran Stephen Colbert and three-year veteran Stephen Galewski, both of the patrol division.

Officials identified the woman as Pytorcarcha Brooks, who allegedly lunged at an officer with a knife during a mental health crisis on Wednesday, according to the office’s preliminary investigation.

Police had been to the home on the 2700 block of Mosher Street about 20 times before, Commissioner Richard Worley said.

The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Brooks was taken to the hospital, where she died from her injuries.

This is the second fatal police-involved shooting in West Baltimore in less than a week.

Earlier on Wednesday, a man who was experiencing a mental health crisis died in police custody.

This story will be updated.