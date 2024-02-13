A winter storm watch was expected to go into effect for Baltimore, Frederick, Carroll, and Harford counties from late Monday night through Tuesday afternoon, with heavy rain and wet snow possible in some areas during the morning commute.

Baltimore, Caroll, Harford, and Cecil County Public Schools are set to open two hours late Tuesday morning. Perry Hall Christian School will also open two hours late.

Temperatures are expected to drop to around 40 degrees by Tuesday morning, with high temperatures Tuesday afternoon rising into the upper 40s. There will be a chance for showers in the morning, and it may be cold enough in some areas — especially near the Pennsylvania border — for a few snowflakes to mix in before the precipitation ends.

Sunshine is expected to make its return to the area for the rest of the week. The coldest day is expected to occur on Valentine’s Day, with sunshine and highs in the mid 40s for Wednesday afternoon. Lows will get back into the mid to upper 20s Wednesday night, with 30s overnight expected through the rest of the week.

Another storm system will approach the area by the weekend, with a chance for rain and snow showers on Saturday morning. That system will quickly move out of the area bringing sunshine back to the region for Sunday into early next week.

High temperatures through the weekend will be in the mid to upper 40s, with lows at night in the upper 20s.

