Wet weather coming our way

Banner Staff

Published 9/17/2023 10:26 a.m. EDT, Updated 9/17/2023 12:16 p.m. EDT

FILE: A couple walks through the rain under an umbrella in downtown Baltimore on July 9, 2023. (Dylan Thiessen/The Baltimore Banner)

Baltimore residents have been treated recently to the kind of picture-perfect, fall-like days that could almost make you forget that stretch of temperatures in the upper 90s during Labor Day week.

But things are about to start getting a lot wetter, just as the Orioles seek to lock up a playoff berth against the Tampa Bay Rays at Camden Yards, after Saturday night’s exhilarating 8-0 win. Sunday’s game starts at 1:35 p.m.

The National Weather Service says showers are likely after 3 p.m., with possibly a thunderstorm. Skies will turn cloudy with a high near 77. Rain was falling shortly after noon in South Baltimore.

O’s fans aren’t the only ones watching the forecast, as Sunday is also the final day for the Fell’s Point Fun Festival and Defenders’ Day events at Fort McHenry.

The Ravens don’t have to worry about the storms here, though a few showers are possible for their 1 p.m. game against the Bengals in Cincinnati.

Showers and possibly a thunderstorm are also forecast for Sunday night, with patchy fog expected overnight.

Monday will bring a mix of showers and partly sunny skies, with a high near 79 and an overnight low of 62.

Sunny skies return Tuesday, with a high near 81. And then we officially welcome fall on Saturday Sept. 23.

