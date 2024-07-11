It’s true — people never forget how you made them feel. For those who knew Randolph “Randy” Edwin Abrams, they felt special.

While serving as an executive at the Social Security Administration, headquartered in Woodlawn, Abrams had a responsibility to ensure the well-being for those he worked for and with during his 40-year tenure at the federal agency.

“Randy knew how to treat people right, and just did it so instinctively,” said his sister Shelia Abrams-Jones. “He listened in a profound way that made everyone feel special.”

Abrams, 74, died of multiple organ dysfunction syndrome on June 14 at a Gwynn Oak assisted living home.

A native of Baltimore, Abrams received his early education in the Baltimore City Public Schools system before graduating from Edmondson-Westside High School in 1967. He also attended Baltimore Community College where he studied statistical analysis and communications.

In 1968, Abrams was drafted into the U.S. Army and stationed in Korea for two years before being honorably discharged. When he returned from his military service, he worked at Bethlehem Steel in Sparrows Point before being laid off.

That led him to the Social Security Administration. In 1970, Abrams was hired as a file clerk in the Office of Central Operations. He rose through the ranks and eventually landed a claims processing position. While working as a GS-11 claims authorizer, he was tapped to fill a vacant supervisory position.

An outpouring of condolence messages on social media showed Abrams had a natural instinct for leadership. According to Abrams-Jones, employees found his style both unique and endearing.

“He brought to the job his genuine love and concern for people. He treated everyone with dignity and respect, regardless of their position. Randy cared about employees’ lives in and outside the office and would donate many hours of his usually unused annual leave to employees in need,” Abrams-Jones explained.

Over the years, Abrams served in multiple capacities throughout Central Operations. He eventually became the Deputy Associate Commissioner for Central Operations before retiring from SSA in 2011.

Abrams’ nephew, Kenny Abrams, had no idea the role his uncle served in prior to a few years before he retired. He learned when he attempted to enter the SSA building to briefly meet his uncle. He was stopped by security and held in a secluded area of the building.

“I look up on the wall and saw his picture and title. I never knew this!” Kenny Abrams said. “So, he comes down. I point to the photo and said Uncle Randy, ‘what’s this?’ He says, ‘oh man, that’s nothing,” he said, adding how big a deal it was to him.

The biggest lesson Kenny Abrams learned from his uncle in that moment was how to remain a humble servant. “My biggest lesson from him will always be to treat everyone with respect no matter what their position is,” he said.

“Most front office executives do not roll up their sleeves and do some of the work that the mid-level and lower level folks are doing, but he did that. That wasn’t beneath him,” Kenny Abrams said. “He taught by example.”

Abrams was also a member of the Rising Sun First Baptist Church in Catonsville. As a deacon, he led devotions during the worship service but also served in several other roles, including church liaison, sexton, photographer and was chairman of the church’s 10th Anniversary Journal Committee.

Abrams was married to Catherine Carmichael. They were married for 30 years until her death in 2013. He is survived by his daughter, Monica Ackers Terrelonge, of Baltimore; sister, Sheila Abrams-Jones, of Woodstock; brother, Ronald Rodney Abrams, of Baltimore; and three granddaughters.

A public viewing will be held Thursday from 5-8 p.m. at the Chatman-Harris Funeral Home in West Baltimore on Reisterstown Road. A graveside service and interment will take place at the Garrison Forest Veterans Cemetery in Owings Mills on Friday, July 12 at 1 p.m.