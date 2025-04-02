When working a side job some years back, Fire Lt. Raymond Vargas Jr. was witness to a car crash.

He wasn’t the closest person to the scene, and he wasn’t on duty as a firefighter. But, while others around him froze, he jumped into action. He ran over to the car, which had flipped on its side, and pulled someone out.

“He left grown men — tough grown men — in awe of how brave you can be in such a daring or in such an uncomfortable situation," said Eddie Mayorga, Vargas’ relative. “I mean, he went in and risked himself. It was just a show of how strong he was as an individual, how brave and courageous he was.”

Vargas was a selfless husband and father who would be the first to show up in the middle of the night if you called for help, Mayorga said, speaking on behalf of Vargas’ family. He was among hundreds who gathered at the Maryland State Fairgrounds for Vargas’ memorial service Wednesday afternoon.

Vargas, who spent nearly 12 years with the Baltimore County Fire Department, died March 27 from complications related to leukemia. He was 42.

“He clearly cared deeply about the civilians in his care, his brothers and his sisters in the fire department and all his friends,” Mayorga said. “But when you mention love in the same breath as Raymond, we cannot fail to mention his inspiration, his foundation — his family. His family meant everything to him.”

Vargas’ career with the fire department took him around the eastern parts of Baltimore County, from the Hillendale Station in Loch Raven, to the Sparrows Point and Dundalk stations in the southeast and, most recently, the Perry Hall station.

“His commitment to protecting communities and families across Baltimore County and his actions have saved countless lives,” Baltimore County Executive Kathy Klausmeier said. “Lt. Vargas was an example for first responders everywhere.”

Though Vargas died in a hospital, his passing is classified as a line-of-duty death because firefighters face an increased risk of some cancers after exposure to toxic substances on the job.

“His battle with cancer was a testament to his strength and determination, even in the face of such a formidable opponent; he approached each day with grace and dignity, inspiring us all with his courage,” said Joseph Dixon, chief of the Baltimore County Fire Department.

“Ray showed us what it means to fight valiantly and hope fiercely, teaching us that true strength lies not in the absence of fear, but in unwavering spirit.”

Vargas was uniquely skilled at making others feel special, Dixon said, whether it was through an unexpected phone call or a hearty laugh.

Before the memorial service, hundreds passed through the public viewing for Vargas on Wednesday morning. They offered condolences to the large family grieving his death, including his wife, Caroline, and son, Gavin.

He is also survived by his mother, Yvonne Medina, and sisters Yvette Vargas, Jenny Vargas, Jessica Perez and Mary Vargas.

Those who spoke at the memorial service stressed how much family meant to Vargas. “He spoiled the crap out of” his wife, Mayorga said, and never failed to make her smile.

A Baltimore County ambulance outside the memorial for Fire Lt. Raymond Vargas Jr. (Cody Boteler/The Baltimore Banner)

Gavin was his whole world, and Vargas loved fishing and snowboarding with him. Sometimes Vargas would stand behind Gavin while he played video games just to squeeze in more time with him, Mayorga said.

“If you ever wanted to see Ray beam with pure happiness, all you had to do was mention Gavin’s name,” said Lt. Nate Wells, who worked with Vargas. “He was not just a father. He was a mentor and the biggest believer in Gavin’s success. He worked tirelessly to ensure his son had every opportunity to grow, to learn, to become the best version of himself.”

Aisha Vargas, his niece, said she knew her tío as the “coolest, chillest” man who coached his nephew’s football team, offered fishing lessons and allowed another nephew to try champagne at 14. She described him as “the most politically correct, the most humble” — and, she joked, “the cheapest.”

“Physically, tío is not here, but his loving, kind, helpful spirit will, through all of us and all of our efforts, live forever,” she said. “Through all of our persistence, as long as we don’t give up, we keep striving to reach our goals and our dreams, just like tío did. Anything is possible, and tío is an example of that.”

Outside the service, an ambulance from Perry Hall — the last station where Vargas worked — stood sentry, draped in black. Gov. Wes Moore also ordered the Maryland and U.S. flags lowered to half-staff until Wednesday evening.

Vargas is the first line-of-duty death for a county firefighter since Robert Fogle III died after collapsing during a training exercise in 2014.

