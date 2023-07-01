Good morning. Happy Saturday.As of today, the use of recreational cannabis products by adults 21 and older is legal in Maryland.

In this special weekend edition of The Scan, we’ve compiled our best reporting on cannabis and the budding industry surrounding it.

Are there any storylines you haven’t seen us covering that you think we should be? Send me an email and let me know.

Where you can buy recreational cannabis in Maryland

Maryland will initially rely on nearly 100 existing medical cannabis dispensaries that have paid a fee in order to sell to recreational cannabis customers as well.

Eventually the state will license more outlets, including to people the state has called “social equity” applicants — those who either lived or went to school in areas disproportionately affected by the criminalization of cannabis.You can use this interactive map to find the dispensary that’s closest to where you live. (And yes, we are using green trees as the locator pins on the map. 😉)

Need more info? How to be ready for the first day of recreational cannabis shopping

And if you have no idea where to start: Your definitive guide to buying recreational cannabis in Maryland

Is ‘marijuana’ a loaded term?

Behind the scenes at cannabis grow farm SunMed (Kaitlin Newman/The Baltimore Banner)

Nearly 100 years ago, Baltimoreans woke up to see an illustration of the devil in The Baltimore Sun, and an article warning of the dangers of “the Strange Mexican Weed,” called, at the time, “the dread marihuana.”

When Maryland lawmakers legalized the recreational use of marijuana in the state, they opted to use the word “cannabis” in legislation. Why has the way we talk about cannabis — both the plant and the drug — changed? Is “marijuana” a racist term, or should it be embraced?

