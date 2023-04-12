Red Flag Warning in effect over fire risk for much of Maryland Wednesday

A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior, the National Weather Service says

By CBS Baltimore Staff

Published on: April 12, 2023 10:25 AM EDT

The Baltimore Co. Volunteer Firefighter’s Association responds to a fire at Soldiers Delight Park in Owings Mills.
The Baltimore Co. Volunteer Firefighter’s Association responds to a fire at Soldiers Delight Park in Owings Mills. (Baltimore Co. Volunteer Firefighter’s Association)
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

BALTIMORE — A Red Flag Warning was issued Wednesday for much of Maryland as gusty winds and low humidity are in the forecast.

The warning is in effect from noon through 8 p.m. for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Harford, Howard and Carroll counties, along with other parts of central and western Maryland.

The National Weather Service said a Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly.

A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior, the agency said.

Just last week, 700 acres were razed and residents were evacuated after a massive brush fire in Owings Mills.

The NWS said residents should prepare by listening for later forecasts and warnings.

WJZ is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner.

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.