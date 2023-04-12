Red Flag Warning in effect over fire risk for much of Maryland Wednesday

BALTIMORE — A Red Flag Warning was issued Wednesday for much of Maryland as gusty winds and low humidity are in the forecast.
The warning is in effect from noon through 8 p.m. for Anne Arundel, Baltimore, Harford, Howard and Carroll counties, along with other parts of central and western Maryland.
The National Weather Service said a Red Flag Warning means that critical fire weather conditions are either occurring now, or will shortly.
Red Flag Warnings are in effect until 8pm for areas along & north of I-66/US-50. Sustained west winds of 10-15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph & minimum RH of 20-30% will yield quick fire spread. Areas not highlighted in the warning have an elevated threat as well. #MDwx #VAwx #WVwx pic.twitter.com/V2E6lZO93Z— NWS Baltimore-Washington (@NWS_BaltWash) April 12, 2023
A combination of strong winds, low relative humidity, and warm temperatures can contribute to extreme fire behavior, the agency said.
Just last week, 700 acres were razed and residents were evacuated after a massive brush fire in Owings Mills.
The NWS said residents should prepare by listening for later forecasts and warnings.
