Parts of Maryland, including Baltimore City, will be under fire weather watch Wednesday due to dry conditions and heavy winds, officials said.

Red flag watches have been issued for Baltimore City and parts of Allegany, Baltimore, Carroll, Frederick, Harford, Howard and Montgomery counties from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Wednesday , according to the National Weather Service of Baltimore/Washington.

“The threat kind of lies in the I-95 corridor and the northward,” said Anna Stuck, an NWS meteorologist. “Low humidity and gusty conditions result in favorable conditions for the start of wildfires.”

A red flag watch means that a combination of low humidity, increased temperatures and strong winds could lead to extreme fire behavior.

Weather in the Baltimore area on Wednesday is expected to reach a high of 57 degrees with wind gusts up to 34 mph.

Stuck advises people to be mindful of starting fires.

The state permits burning between 4 p.m. and midnight in a cleared area at least 10 feet wide. Someone must stay at the site until the fire is completely out, and enough personnel and equipment must be present to keep the flames from spreading, according to the Maryland Department of Natural Resources.

Baltimore Gas and Electric Company officials are actively monitoring wildfire conditions and are prepared to respond if conditions evolve and wildfires threaten BGE infrastructure.

There are no threats to BGE infrastructure at this time, officials said.

BGE officials warn customers that they should avoid outdoor burning and take precautions with grills, cigarettes, and any open flame during fire weather watches. “Please refer to local agencies, like the Maryland Department of Natural Resources, Maryland Forest Service, and your local fire department for more information.”