With at least six people still unaccounted for after the Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed Tuesday morning, search and rescue crews are battling the cold, murky waters, high tides and, most importantly, the clock.

The bridge collapsed around 1:30 a.m. after being struck by the cargo ship Dali. An eight-person construction crew was on the bridge, repairing potholes, when the center spans of the Key Bridge crumbled, Maryland Transportation Secretary Paul Wiedefeld said.

Search and rescue efforts have been underway since before daybreak. Two people were pulled from the water early this morning, and one person was taken to a hospital. The other was uninjured, authorities said.

“We can certainly dive in these conditions, but we have to take a lot of factors into play,” Baltimore Fire Chief James Wallace said around 6:30 a.m. High tide was 8:30 a.m.

Crews are having to navigate debris in addition to water with low-visibility. Would-be survivors have been subject to water temperatures below 50 degrees, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric

“We’re going to rely on our experts, our dive teams that are here, to tell us when they’ve reached that non-survival point,” Wallace said.

A person in water that cold without protective equipment can expect to remain conscious for about an hour, and can survive for about three hours, according to the National Weather Service. Officials in a press briefing around 10 a.m. said rescue efforts were still underway, but Gov. Wes Moore alluded to “victims” and “loss.”

Jenny Luna said in an interview that her father-in-law was one of the workers on the bridge, and that he had been in construction for the last 10 years. The family has not received any information from authorities about the progress of their recovery efforts.

Search teams are using infrared cameras and sonar, both in the air and on the water, to find possible survivors. Sonar showed several vehicles submerged in the water, however officials did not know how many. It’s also unclear if those vehicles belonged to the construction crew.

Moore said the boat lost propulsion before hitting the bridge and called Mayday, alerting officials on land about an imminent allision. Authorities on land were able to divert traffic from the bridge in the moment before the cargo ship struck it, which potentially saved lives, Moore said.

Rescuers are also searching for survivors on the deck of the ship, and are aided by helicopters from city and state police. However, local fire officials said earlier this morning damage to the ship needed to be assessed before rescuers could board.

This article may update.