Rivian Automotive, the California-based electric truck and SUV manufacturer, has opened a showroom and service center in Anne Arundel County, its second in Maryland.

Rivian is leasing a 31,000-square-foot building at 77 Dover Road, just off Gov. Ritchie Highway, in Glen Burnie, where the company held a ribbon-cutting ceremony last weekend, according to property owner St. John Properties.

The facility will offer demo drives “to support current and future Rivian owners throughout the greater Baltimore-Washington, D.C. area” and “more extensive vehicle service,” St. John Properties said in a news release.

Rivian joins two auto shops, a car rental company and a flooring company in the Glen Burnie Crossing business park.

The company opened the new facility despite a steep drop in deliveries of its pricey vehicles during the first quarter of the year, according to Reuters. The report said Rivian faces weak demand as consumers buy cheaper hybrid and gas-powered vehicles.

Company officials said they expect higher costs because of President Donald Trump’s tariffs against Canada and Mexico, both of which Rivian’s supply chains run through, the news organization reported.

Rivian sells the R1T, a five-seat pickup truck, and the R1S, a seven-seat SUV. The R1T starts at $69,900 and the R1S at $75,900. Both have a range of just over 400 miles on a full charge.

Rivian spokespersons did not immediately return a message seeking comment on its new facility in Glen Burnie.