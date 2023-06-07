Teen in critical condition after ‘near drowning’ at Roosevelt Park pool

A teenager is in critical condition after what city officials are describing as a “near drowning” incident at Roosevelt Park Pool on Wednesday.

Police officers and medical personnel responded to the pool about 12:40 p.m. and rescued the teen, who was taken to an area hospital for treatment, said Baltimore Police spokesperson Det. Vernon Davis.

Mayor Brandon Scott, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison and other city officials are scheduled to hold a press conference on the incident at 5 p.m.

Scott and police officers were at the pool about 3:10 p.m. but declined to say why they were there.

.@BaltimorePolice now on-scene at Roosevelt Park Pool. Mayor Brandon Scott was present. Officials have declined to say why they are here. pic.twitter.com/JYGCn3aBlj — penelope (@p_blackwell) June 7, 2023

Four pools run by Department of Recreation & Parks are currently on a Saturday-Sunday schedule: Druid Hill, Lake Clifton, Riverside and Roosevelt Park.

Starting June 15, park pools (Druid Hill, Cherry Hill Splash, Lake Clifton, Riverside and Roosevelt Park) will move to a seven-day schedule until Sept. 4, and local pools (Baybrook, CC. Jackson, Liberty, O’Donnell, McAbee and Oliver) will operate a Monday-Saturday schedule until Aug. 20.