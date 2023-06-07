Teen in critical condition after ‘near drowning’ at Roosevelt Park pool

Published 6/7/2023 3:35 p.m. EDT, Updated 6/7/2023 4:05 p.m. EDT

Police officers on scene at the Roosevelt Park Pool on the afternoon of June 7. (Penelope Blackwell)
Our nonprofit news organization is made possible by subscribers and donors who value storytelling that impacts and uplifts communities. Thank you for supporting our journalism.

A teenager is in critical condition after what city officials are describing as a “near drowning” incident at Roosevelt Park Pool on Wednesday.

Police officers and medical personnel responded to the pool about 12:40 p.m. and rescued the teen, who was taken to an area hospital for treatment, said Baltimore Police spokesperson Det. Vernon Davis.

Mayor Brandon Scott, Police Commissioner Michael Harrison and other city officials are scheduled to hold a press conference on the incident at 5 p.m.

Scott and police officers were at the pool about 3:10 p.m. but declined to say why they were there.

Four pools run by Department of Recreation & Parks are currently on a Saturday-Sunday schedule: Druid Hill, Lake Clifton, Riverside and Roosevelt Park.

Starting June 15, park pools (Druid Hill, Cherry Hill Splash, Lake Clifton, Riverside and Roosevelt Park) will move to a seven-day schedule until Sept. 4, and local pools (Baybrook, CC. Jackson, Liberty, O’Donnell, McAbee and Oliver) will operate a Monday-Saturday schedule until Aug. 20.

penelope.blackwell@thebaltimorebanner.com

Sign Up for Alerts
Get notified of need-to-know
info from The Banner
Sign Up for AlertsSelect the type of alerts you’d like to receive
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsEnter your phone number
You can unsubscribe from these alerts at anytime.By signing up for alerts, I agree to The Baltimore Banner's Terms of Service, Privacy Policy, and Cookie Policy and to receive news alerts and other communications from The Baltimore Banner.
Sign up for alertsA confirmation text has been sent.