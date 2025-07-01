Baltimore County fire officials are investigating an explosion and fire that leveled a home in Rosedale early Tuesday morning.

Debris from the two-story home was still in flames when fire crews responded to the scene along the 8100 block of Callo Lane, finding the home “completely destroyed,” according to the Baltimore County Fire Department. Authorities said the fire was under control around 4 a.m.

Shattered glass, pieces of wood and other debris covered the area.

It was not immediately clear if the house was occupied, according to the Baltimore County Fire Department. Baltimore Gas and Electric was called to the scene, and the cause of the fire is under investigation.

Neighbors told WJZ they heard a blast around 2 a.m., and then saw flames. The fire reached the roof of another home as well, according to neighbors.

This is a developing story.

WJZ’s Christian Olaniran contributed to this report. WJZ is a media partner of The Baltimore Banner.