“Saturday Night Live” touched on the collapse of the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore during the long-running sketch and satirical news program Weekend Update.

On Tuesday, the Dali, a 984-foot-long container ship, struck one of the main support piers of the bridge, which fell seconds later into the Patapsco River. Six construction workers who had been repairing potholes were killed in the collapse.

Co-anchors Colin Jost and Michael Che made two jokes about the disaster early in the segment.

“This week, Baltimore’s Francis Scott Key Bridge collapsed after it was struck by a cargo ship that was carrying — you won’t believe it — Boeing airplanes,” Jost said.

Next, Che noted that President Joe Biden stated that he planned to visit the site of the collapse.

“Because, like that bridge, Biden is no longer connecting with Black communities,” Che said.

The late-night sketch comedy show on NBC is in its 49th season.

