Several students suffered minor injuries Monday after a school bus crashed into a tree on Generals Highway near Shawnee Court in Millersville, according to Anne Arundel County Police.

Of the 29 students on the bus, 17 had minor injuries, Bob Mosier, a spokesperson for Anne Arundel County Public Schools, said in an email.

No students were taken from the scene to the hospital, Mosier said, adding that the students were taken to school and met by families.

All of the students attend Millersville Elementary School, he said.

The crash happened around 7:35 a.m., police said. A portion of Generals Highway was closed in both directions, but has since reopened.

Police are investigating the crash.

Banner editor Carrie Mihalcik contributed to this report.

