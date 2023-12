The Baltimore Banner thanks its sponsors. Become one.

Maryland is waking up to snow and rain Monday morning, with slushy snow accumulating on some roads and grassy surfaces. As a precaution, some school districts announced delayed openings.

The following schools and districts have announced delays:

BALTIMORE COUNTY SCHOOLS - HEREFORD ZONE

Opening 2 hours late. No a.m. Pre-K

All other schools normal

CARROLL COUNTY SCHOOLS

Opening 2 hours late

CECIL COUNTY SCHOOLS

Opening 2 hours late

Modified pre-school schedule

FREDERICK COUNTY SCHOOLS

Opening 2 hours late

HARFORD COUNTY SCHOOLS

Opening 2 hours late

No morning pre-K or before school childcare

HOWARD COUNTY SCHOOLS

Opening 2 hours late

No a.m. pre-K

GERSTELL ACADEMY

Opening 2 hours late

GRACE CLASSICAL ACADEMY

Opening 2 hours late

MARYLAND SCHOOL FOR THE DEAF

Opening 2 hours late

MONTESSORI SCHOOL OF WESTMINSTER

Opening 2 hours late

MOUNT AIRY CHRISTIAN ACADEMY

Opening 2 hours late

NORTH CARROLL COMMUNITY SCHOOL

Opening 2 hours late

PHILLIPS SCHOOL OF LAUREL

Opening 2 hours late